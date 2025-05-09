Google Messages just got a new feature you wish existed yesterday





It should be noted that the recall depends on RCS Universal Profile 2.7, so every person in the chat needs an up-to-date build of Google Messages, or the delete request quietly fails. Additionally, it looks like Google is currently flipping the switch on its servers for a tiny slice of beta users to make sure the system holds up before opening the gates any wider.



That narrow rollout is not a surprise. Competing apps have offered this safety net for years, and each one draws its own line in the sand. WhatsApp lets you pull a message back for a generous two days. iMessage gives you two minutes to undo and fifteen minutes to edit. Telegram goes further and lets users erase texts at any time without leaving a trace. Seen against that lineup, Google’s 15-minute limit is modest but still patches the biggest gap in its flagship chat app.



The timing is rather important, considering Apple plans to also move to the same RCS profile that supports these extra features later this year. At the same time, Google has been busy polishing quality of life tools inside Messages, including reaction effects, AI reply suggestions, and a long overdue edit button that took four months to travel from beta to stable last year. If the company follows the same pace, delete for everyone could reach most phones by the end of 2025.



I believe this is an important move when you take into consideration the timing alongside Apple's rollout. If Google widens support before the stable release, Android owners will gain the same peace of mind that WhatsApp and iPhone users already enjoy while keeping their conversations tidy.