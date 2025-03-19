You'll be relieved by this Google Messages feature but you'll hate how it works
Last month, it was reported that Google Messages might let you delete sent messages. Google appears to have made significant progress on the feature since then, and though it's not live yet, a new report manages to show us how it may work.
Google Messages doesn't let you recall messages you have sent at the moment, unlike some apps such as WhatsApp, which allow you to wipe out what you sent. Code strings in Google Messages app version 20250131_02_RC00 indicated that Google would let you delete messages for everyone, instead of just erasing them from your own device.
In June, the GSMA Association (GSMA), which maintains Rich Communication Services (RCS), finalized the Universal Profile 2.7. It added support for more messaging experiences, such as enabling the senders to edit or recall the message they sent to someone. Google began readying support in February.
The company is pretty far along in the development of the feature, with the latest version of the app giving us a better idea of how the feature will be implemented. Apparently, when you tap on 'Delete,' you will have the option of either deleting the message from your device only or deleting it for the recipient as well.
One aspect that Google Messages should perhaps not have copied from WhatsApp is that not all traces of your message will be deleted. Though the content will be removed, the message bubble will still say 'Message deleted.' This means that the recipient is going to be aware that you sent a message, only to delete it. It would still be better than them viewing the message content though.
Also, there will be a brief window for deleting the message. It looks like you will only have 15 minutes after sending a message to delete it. Once that time elapses, you will only be able to delete a message from your phone.
This is a long overdue feature and while Google Messages fans will be relieved if the company does indeed ship it, it's annoying that messages will not be deleted discreetly. We'll take what we can get though.
When examining the messages.android_20250317_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic release, Android Authority was able to get a sneak peek at how the feature will work.
Google Messages might introduce a 'Delete for everyone' feature. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Since the feature is reliant on the updated RCS Universal Profile spec, it won't work unless both parties have a new version of the app.
