Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Messages is planning yet another minor facelift. Here are the changes that are in the works.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
An illustration of the Google Messages app and its logo
Google is working on making several changes to its Messages app to improve the user experience. The changes, discovered while tinkering with the code of the latest version of the app, include changes to chat bubbles, profile pictures, group chat displays, and GIF selection.

The first significant change is to the chat bubbles. Previously, consecutive texts appeared as one big bundle. However, with the update, each message will have its own oval bubble, making it easier to track individual texts.

Old versus new UI for chat bubbles. | Images credit — Android Authority

Another change is to the way that profile pictures appear within the app. Soon, you'll be able to tap on a person's profile picture to see a larger version. It should be noted, though, that this particular feature is not available for group profile pictures.


Profile pictures will be able to be clicked on and enlarged. | Images credit — Android Authority

Google Messages will also display the name of the SIM card used to send messages in a group chat. This is particularly helpful for dual-SIM users who want to distinguish between the phone numbers they use to chat.

Screenshots from the new Google Messages facelift
Google Messages will now let you know which SIM you are using if you have multiple SIMs. | Image credit — Android Authority" 

Finally, the last change that was spotted is to the GIF selection screen, which will soon display categorized GIFs instead of hashtags. All of these changes are expected to be included in a future update to the Google Messages app.

Google Messages will now display categories for GIFs. | Images credit — Android Authority

These changes seem like minor updates, but they have the potential to make a big difference in how people use Google Messages. The new chat bubbles will make it easier to follow conversations, and the ability to view larger profile pictures is a nice touch. The addition of SIM card names in group chats is also a small but welcome change for dual-SIM users.

As a Pixel user, I am always interested in seeing how Google improves its apps, although sometimes I believe Google is trying too hard to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Overall, I think these updates will make Google Messages a more user-friendly app, but we will have to wait and see how the public responds to them once they roll out widely.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless