Google Messages beta hints at long-overdue typing upgrade





The latest beta version of Google Messages is 20250402_00_RC00. In it, the people at Android Authority discovered that they can increase the size of the compose field. This made it possible to fit 12 lines of text, which is tripple of what is currently possible on the official version of the app.









With the current maximum of 4 lines of text visible, users can see between 16 to 24 words, which is admittedly not that much. However, if Google decides to introduce this change in a future update, Google Messages users will be able to see between 48 and 72 words.





More upgrades may be on the way





Besides the increased size of the compose field, previous code rummaging in Google Messages has revealed that Google is working on new notification snoozing options. These would include presets of 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or "always."

The new snooze feature could also work for group chats, allowing the user to mute conversations without alerting others in them.





What's even better, though, is that you might have the option to allow notifications for mentions, which other apps like Facebook's Messenger or Slack also offer. This adds another level of convenience and control that can be helpful if you want to make sure you don't miss important messages that require your attention.





Recently, the company was also reported to be testing on a “join via link” feature for group chats, making it much easier to add people—similar to WhatsApp. Other UI updates are in the works too, including a card-style forward message screen, updated search and start chat UIs, and easier group image editing.





When are these updates coming to Google Messages?





Since we are talking about features discovered in the beta version of the app, it's not certain whether they will make their way to the stable version of Google Messages.





Google is known to test features in the beta versions of its apps for months, making it is hard to tell when we can expect them. A larger compose field and the snoozing notifications would be great quality-of-life improvements to the app, so we hope they do end up in the official version.





