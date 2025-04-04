Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Google Messages beta hints at long-overdue typing upgrade

Writing long text messages in some social apps can be annoying, and one of the main reasons for that is the limited space you have to view your text. The Google Messages app suffers from the same issue, but a new find in its latest beta version hints Google might be preparing a solution.

The latest beta version of Google Messages is 20250402_00_RC00. In it, the people at Android Authority discovered that they can increase the size of the compose field. This made it possible to fit 12 lines of text, which is tripple of what is currently possible on the official version of the app.


With the current maximum of 4 lines of text visible, users can see between 16 to 24 words, which is admittedly not that much. However, if Google decides to introduce this change in a future update, Google Messages users will be able to see between 48 and 72 words.

More upgrades may be on the way


Besides the increased size of the compose field, previous code rummaging in Google Messages has revealed that Google is working on new notification snoozing options. These would include presets of 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or "always."

The new snooze feature could also work for group chats, allowing the user to mute conversations without alerting others in them.

What's even better, though, is that you might have the option to allow notifications for mentions, which other apps like Facebook's Messenger or Slack also offer. This adds another level of convenience and control that can be helpful if you want to make sure you don't miss important messages that require your attention.

Recently, the company was also reported to be testing on a “join via link” feature for group chats, making it much easier to add people—similar to WhatsApp. Other UI updates are in the works too, including a card-style forward message screen, updated search and start chat UIs, and easier group image editing.

When are these updates coming to Google Messages?


Since we are talking about features discovered in the beta version of the app, it's not certain whether they will make their way to the stable version of Google Messages.

Google is known to test features in the beta versions of its apps for months, making it is hard to tell when we can expect them. A larger compose field and the snoozing notifications would be great quality-of-life improvements to the app, so we hope they do end up in the official version.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
