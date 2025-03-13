Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google Messages group conversations are about to become so much merrier

The more people there are in a group chat, the more fun it is, but Google Messages' current way of adding new contacts is quite tedious. Google is apparently working to make it easier to grow your group chats.

Code in the latest beta version of Google Messages for Android hints that in the future, you might be able to join group chats using links, similar to how you can on WhatsApp.



Android Authority, which came across this feature, was not able to activate it, which might suggest it could be a while before actually see it in action.

People often create work groups or class groups on messaging apps, and since the pool of people who could be added to such groups is quite large, it's easy to unintentionally leave some people out. This could cause friction with them and most importantly, they might miss out on critical or time-sensitive messages. A "join via link" feature would address this.



Other changes are seemingly also in store for the apps. To bring uniformity to the design, the forward message screen might be switched to a card-based interface. Earlier reports suggest that the search UI and the start chat screen will also get the same treatment.

Some other minor tweaks were also spotted. The profile info screen has been slightly updated and features filled icons. There is a little pencil icon beside the group chat picture, to make it easier for you to change the group chat image.

Lastly, inappropriate and offensive GIFs can now be reported, by long-pressing on them and selecting "report."

 

As with other work-in-progress features, there's no guarantee that these won't be scrapped and will actually be shipped. Regardless, these are still a sign that Google continues to work behind the scenes to improve its messaging app.
