Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
Captions and translated captions are very useful features for Google Meet users. Thanks to the ability to view subtitles as everyone speaks while in a meeting removes all language barriers and makes communications more accessible.
Google Meet features closed captions on the web, Android, and iOS, but the feature must be enabled to work after joining a meeting. Starting today, support for closed captioning expands to no less than 31 additional languages.
If you’re heavily relying on this feature in Google Meet, here is the full list of languages that support closed captioning: Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Australian English, Basque, Burmese, Catalan, English (India), English (Philippines), Estonian, Farsi, Filipino, Galician, Georgian, Hungarian, Javanese, Latvian, Macedonian, Mongolian, Nepali, Norwegian, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Sundanese, Tamil (India), Telugu (India), Urdu, Uzbek, and Zulu.
Some of the newly supported languages will initially appear with a “beta” tag, which denotes the fact that Google continues to optimize support for specific languages available for closed captioning.
The new update should already be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts. Keep in mind that you don’t need to do anything to get support for these languages except making sure that closed captions are enabled after joining a meeting.
