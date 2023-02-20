Google Meet on mobile gets 360-degree virtual backgrounds

In 2021, Google introduced its library of immersive backgrounds for users of its Meet video calling application as a way to compete with other more popular clients such as Zoom. This feature did a great job of substituting the background for meeting participants that were connecting from less than optimal locations.





Since then, the feature has been slowly improved with the addition of light & color filters, as well as more options for stylized backgrounds. However, Google is now taking it one step further and adding new 360-degree video backgrounds to its already extensive library of immersive backgrounds, and making them available to use in Meet calls on mobile devices.









These backgrounds make use of the gyroscope in your device to create a dynamic experience that moves with you as you move around. Options for these 360 backgrounds include a beach and a temple.





Even though this is a Google Workspace feature, it will be available for all users with a Google account, not just those with corporate accounts. However, for those that will be using this feature at work, make note that I.T. administrators will have the ability to enable or disable this feature for their users. This feature will be accessible on both Android and iOS devices.



