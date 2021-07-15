Blurring or changing your background is now available on Google Meet for iOS (finally)0
You can now change your background on Google Meet for iOS
You can now either blur your background on Google Meet for iOS, or choose from pre-selected backgrounds available in the app. Those are usually photos of workspaces, landscapes, abstract ones, and other images.
The feature is off by default on iOS. If you want to enable it before a video call, you need to open the Meet app, select the Meeting > before you join, on the bottom of your self view, tap Effects. You will get the following options to choose from: Slightly Blur, Blur, Add (to add your own image), default background images. You can also pick from the newly added Styles or Filters.
Blurring or changing your background in Google Meet for iOS is supported on iPhone 8 or newer running at least iOS 12 or newer, or for iPads, iPad 5th gen and up. The feature is now available to all Workspace and G Suite customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.