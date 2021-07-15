Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

iOS Software updates Apps Google

Blurring or changing your background is now available on Google Meet for iOS (finally)

Iskra Petrova
By
Blurring or changing your background is now available on Google Meet for iOS (finally)
Previously, the option to blur or change your background on Google Meet was available on Android. Now, Google is finally announcing the new feature is now available on iOS as well, Neowin reports.

You can now change your background on Google Meet for iOS


You can now either blur your background on Google Meet for iOS, or choose from pre-selected backgrounds available in the app. Those are usually photos of workspaces, landscapes, abstract ones, and other images.

Understandably, if you don't like Google's recommended background image, you are free to select one of your own photos to use as background during your video call. Choosing your own image is not available on the Android app, though, so for the moment, it's only available in iOS. It will be coming soon to the Android app as well.

The feature is off by default on iOS. If you want to enable it before a video call, you need to open the Meet app, select the Meeting > before you join, on the bottom of your self view, tap Effects. You will get the following options to choose from: Slightly Blur, Blur, Add (to add your own image), default background images. You can also pick from the newly added Styles or Filters.

If you want to enable the feature during a meeting you've already joined, the options are available again when you tab on "Effects" on your self view.

Blurring or changing your background in Google Meet for iOS is supported on iPhone 8 or newer running at least iOS 12 or newer, or for iPads, iPad 5th gen and up. The feature is now available to all Workspace and G Suite customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

