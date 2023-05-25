Could Google be prepping a cheaper Pixel Tablet that comes without a dock?
Google’s I/O event of 2023 was pretty fun. We got to see the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7a outright released and we heard more about the Pixel Tablet. And don’t let its focus on smart homes fool you: this tablet may be an iPad rival!
Today though, we’re talking about its colors. Right now, the Pixel Tablet is available for pre-orders — in a limited number of countries, but still — in Hazel, Rose and Porcelain. We’ve already seen the Hazel color on the latest Pixel 7 line of smartphones, but the other colors seem pretty fresh too.
Or is it? Right out of the gate, we can see that something is missing: the dock. As you all know, the Pixel Tablet will be coming pre-packed with its smart dock, which can double as a pretty loud speaker. This is also how the tablet will get its extra smart home mojo, so it feels like an essential part of the package.
This is important, because from the renders we’ve seen up to this point, color coding has been a thing. As in, each color variant of the Pixel Tablet came with a Pixel Dock that matched the given color scheme. So if there is no dock in Charcoal, what does that mean for this alleged variant of the Pixel Tablet?
Well, if that is the case, could this be a brand new variant of the Pixel Tablet, which will have a lower price, because it will come without a dock? We will certainly have to wait and see about that, but it does sound like an interesting concept. Or we may just never see a Pixel Tablet in charcoal. Bummer!
But where’s the charcoal variant? Google has always had a Black variant of its devices and ever since the Pixel 6 line, it has been dubbed “Charcoal”. Well, 9to5Google has stepped forward with a leaked render of the Tablet in Black, so that may suggest that a Charcoal variant is on its way.
One of the official Pixel Tablet renders versus the one in Charcoal, on the right.
Honestly, this one is tricky. On the one hand, it is weird for Google to skip one of the most sought after colors. On the other hand, it is even weirder for the render to be without a visible dock, as that goes against the product's marketing.
