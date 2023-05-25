Could Google be prepping a cheaper Pixel Tablet that comes without a dock?



This is important, because from the renders we’ve seen up to this point, color coding has been a thing. As in, each color variant of the Pixel Tablet came with a Pixel Dock that matched the given color scheme. So if there is no dock in Charcoal, what does that mean for this alleged variant of the Pixel Tablet?



Honestly, this one is tricky. On the one hand, it is weird for Google to skip one of the most sought after colors. On the other hand, it is even weirder for the render to be without a visible dock, as that goes against the product's marketing.



Well, if that is the case, could this be a brand new variant of the Pixel Tablet, which will have a lower price, because it will come without a dock? We will certainly have to wait and see about that, but it does sound like an interesting concept. Or we may just never see a Pixel Tablet in charcoal. Bummer!