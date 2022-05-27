Google may soon enable Android to detect if you cough and snore while you sleep

"You must be a Full Time Googler with an Android phone to participate in this study. Environmental conditions required for this study are to have no more than one adult sleeper in the same room who does not work for a competitor company."

Google is allegedly working on introducing snore and cough detection into Android devices. As 9to5Google spotted, lines of code in the installation file of the Google Health Studies app reveal that the tech giant is currently conducting a study called "Sleep Audio Collection," which is available only to Google employees.The tech giant explains,With this experiment, Google is collecting the necessary data to validate, tune, and develop algorithms and an advanced suite of sensing capabilities that could then be made available on Android.These "Cough and Snore algorithms" will appear as a sleep tracking feature for you, the end user, and will monitor whether you cough or snore during your sleep. Google further explained that the function will work in a "privacy-preserving, on-device" manner, meaning that the collected information will be safely processed and stored locally on your phone. According to Big G, these new features will provide users with "meaningful insight into their sleep."A snore detection feature has many advantages and will surely give you more information on how you sleep. For example, it can tell you if and in which cycle you snore. It can help people that are battling sleep apnea and other health issues track how diet changes and sleep schedules affect their quality of rest.Unfortunately, there is no word on how and when Google plans to implement the snore tracking feature or whether it will be available on all Android devices or just the Pixel phones. It is also possible for Big G to add this function to its fitness tracking app, Google Fit.Of course, there are apps out there like SnoreLab, SnoreClock, and Goodsomnia Lab that offer snore detection and which you can use right now.