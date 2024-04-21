Hidden code reveals new satellite feature for Android version of Google Maps

Per Android Police , strings of code discovered by "code sleuth" AssembleDebug in Google Maps beta version 11.125 hint at an upcoming new feature that will allow users to employ satellite connectivity to get an update on their location once every15 minutes up to five times a day. This could be useful in areas without cellular connectivity although you won't be able to navigate while using the satellite connectivity feature. Location sharing will be available via satellite.









Not being able to navigate while depending on the satellite feature might not be the end of the world. If you are navigating to a location and your internet connection is slow or disappears, the offline maps will kick in and help you get to your destination. Just remember to have your offline maps set up. To do so, follow these directions listed by Google:



