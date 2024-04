Hidden code reveals new satellite feature for Android version of Google Maps

The new satellite feature for Google Maps is still nothing more than a rumor at this point, and it is expected to be offered to Android users only. We could hear more about this on May 14th during Google I/O when Android's new satellite-based features are introduced. On the other hand, the news might hold until October when the Pixel 9 series is expected to be released since it is likely that special hardware will be required which would probably debut on the upcoming Pixel series. At that time, Google would be able to show how the new Google Maps feature works.