Up Next:
Hidden code reveals new satellite feature for Android version of Google Maps
Per Android Police, strings of code discovered by "code sleuth" AssembleDebug in Google Maps beta version 11.125 hint at an upcoming new feature that will allow users to employ satellite connectivity to get an update on their location once every15 minutes up to five times a day. This could be useful in areas without cellular connectivity although you won't be able to navigate while using the satellite connectivity feature. Location sharing will be available via satellite.
Strings of code found in Google Maps beta 11.25. Image credit Piunikaweb
Not being able to navigate while depending on the satellite feature might not be the end of the world. If you are navigating to a location and your internet connection is slow or disappears, the offline maps will kick in and help you get to your destination. Just remember to have your offline maps set up. To do so, follow these directions listed by Google:
- On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app Maps.
- Make sure you're connected to the internet and signed in to Google Maps.
- Search for a place, like San Francisco.
- At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then tap More and then Download offline map. If you searched for a place like a restaurant, tap More and then Download offline map and then Download.
The new satellite feature for Google Maps is still nothing more than a rumor at this point, and it is expected to be offered to Android users only. We could hear more about this on May 14th during Google I/O when Android's new satellite-based features are introduced. On the other hand, the news might hold until October when the Pixel 9 series is expected to be released since it is likely that special hardware will be required which would probably debut on the upcoming Pixel series. At that time, Google would be able to show how the new Google Maps feature works.
Things that are NOT allowed: