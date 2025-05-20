Google Maps issue could lead Android users to switch to mobile web version of Apple Maps



Last month, we told you that Android users can now use the mobile browser on their phone to access the web version of Apple Maps . Previously, Android browsers could not fetch the navigation and mapping tool offered by Apple . Of course, most Android users would prefer to stick with the Google Maps app since it is more convenient than using the mobile browser to view Apple Maps.

Google Maps bug could lead Android users to try the mobile web version of Apple Maps







However, Google Maps users on Android are facing an issue that might have them considering firing up Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Unfortunately, my favorite Android browser, Samsung Internet Browser, does not support Apple Maps at this time. Point the browser you do choose to maps.apple.com to navigate your journey.











So, what is this issue that might have you making this big switch? After all, most mobile users are either on Team Google Maps or Team Apple Maps, and there are plenty of iPhone users who prefer Google Maps. To make the jump from something so familiar and comfortable to you, especially while performing a task that is inherently dangerous as driving, requires plenty of motivation on the user's part.





The current problem with Google Maps is that it has stopped showing alternative routes while you are behind the wheel. This has been taking place on both Android smartphones and on Android Auto. A few Android users who noticed the missing routes had purchased a new handset, while others say that they were affected after installing a recent update. One Android user who switched from a Galaxy S10e to a Motorola Edge 2024 wrote that he will no longer "see alternate routes highlighted on my map during my drive with '2 minutes faster' or '3 minutes slower' in grey." He noted that these alternate routes would usually appear near interstate exits.



Okay, this isn't the most serious flaw ever found on a mapping app. After all, when Apple Maps launched in 2012, it was the app equivalent of the BlackBerry Storm 9530. It was full of bugs and needed to go to the back to get shot. Some cities, roads, and countries were not correctly labeled, and even Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended that iPhone users rely on Google Maps or other navigation apps until Apple reworked Apple Maps.





But I digress. While not life changing, the issue does cripple Google Maps. Without the ability to push out alternative routes, Google Maps users won't be able to adapt quickly to changes. Accidents can change things in a hurry so it is always good to know that if something on the horizon will delay your journey for hours, you have another route to get you there faster. One Google Maps user on social media pointed out, "The fastest route when you start is often not the fastest route halfway."



Another possible solution, albeit limited, is to try Waze









Fixing this problem will require Google to disseminate a software update since typical self-fixes, such as clearing the cache, restarting the app, and rebooting the phone, have not helped. Google Maps users could try the Apple Maps website as we mentioned earlier, or they can install Waze, which uses crowdsourced data to help them arrive at their destinations

quickly and safely.





Waze does take some getting used to and is more focused on the journey than recommending a place to stay, eat, and where to get entertained once you arrive at your destination. One obvious solution would be to use Waze ( iOS Android ) for the navigation and then open Google Maps once you arrive for everything else.





As of last October, Google Maps had a whopping 2 billion Active Monthly Users worldwide. Including Android devices that come pre-loaded with Google Maps, the latter has 10 billion installs from the Google Play Store and owns 67% of the navigation app market. Considering that this issue impacts many drivers, we'd expect Google to be hard at work on a fix to exterminate this Google Maps bug.

