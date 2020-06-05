Discover the hidden code that allows Google Maps to share your precise location

If you're using an iPhone, follow these directions:

Open the Google Maps app on your Apple iPhone.

Tap and hold the screen to the location where you are on the map which will leave a red marker on that location

Google Maps will present a small pop-up on the bottom of the screen that shows your location.

Pull up on the pop-up menu.

Next to a marker icon above your longitude and latitude, you'll see the "Plus Code."

Copy and paste the "Plus Code" and send it to a friend or family member to give them your current location.







Google says that 25% of the planet, 25% of the population, does not have an address or has one that is hard to find. So Google started developing "Plus Codes" in 2015.

Google says, "Plus Codes can be especially helpful for people and organizations in emergency and crisis response scenarios. If you’ve ever been in an emergency, you know that being able to share your location for help to easily find you is critical. Yet in many places in the world, organizations struggle with this challenge on a daily basis. With Plus Codes, not only can people share their location quickly even without an address, but they can now do so by simply opening up Google Maps and tapping on the blue dot to view, copy and share their Plus Code location. A Plus Code can then be entered into Google Maps to help locate and navigate to that location. Digital locations through Plus Codes means that everywhere now has an easily identifiable location, saving time and getting resources there when it really matters. Not having an address should no longer be a barrier to easily sharing your location with service providers, guiding them to you when you most need them."









Google says that the update is rolling out now and suggests that you try out this new feature sometime over the next several weeks. Thanks to this new feature, every location on the planet can now be identified with a unique code.

