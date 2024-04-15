Google Maps generative ai experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixed





I was one of the users who received the invitation to try the new generative AI features in Google Maps, and like many expressed online , I wasn't particularly impressed. Yes, it is experimental, so issues should be expected just as expressed by Google on the invite.

This new feature in Maps is meant to be a new way to help users discover interesting places through the power of generative AI. This technology draws upon a vast database of businesses, photos, reviews, and ratings from the community. It then uses this information to deliver personalized and relevant recommendations to users.





During my quick test, I found that I didn't find it to be much different than performing a regular Google Maps search without the AI component. However, Google says that its main advantage is its adaptability. Being able to filter your results further by asking follow-up questions is a plus. For example, you could ask for brunch results nearby and once you have your answers, you can switch things up by saying something like "and how about for lunch?" Additionally, suggestions are categorized and weather-aware.



However, I found that its biggest weakness at the moment is the speed at which it processes and returns recommendations. Right now, it is still pretty slow and there is room for much improvement. That said, Google does highlight that this feature is still experimental, so I will continue to test the feature and provide my feedback in order to further refine and expand its AI-powered capabilities.