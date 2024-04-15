Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google Maps generative AI experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixed

By
Apps Google
Google Maps generative ai experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixed
Back in February, Google announced that it was launching a new experiment in Google Maps on mobile for users to find places using generative AI. At the time of the announcement, the experiment was to roll out to a select few Local Guides in the U.S. Two and a half months later, it looks like it is now rolling out to more users. These users may or may not be local guides as well.

I was one of the users who received the invitation to try the new generative AI features in Google Maps, and like many expressed online, I wasn't particularly impressed. Yes, it is experimental, so issues should be expected just as expressed by Google on the invite.


Google Maps generative AI experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixed
Email invitation to try out the new generative AI features in Maps

This new feature in Maps is meant to be a new way to help users discover interesting places through the power of generative AI. This technology draws upon a vast database of businesses, photos, reviews, and ratings from the community. It then uses this information to deliver personalized and relevant recommendations to users.

During my quick test, I found that I didn't find it to be much different than performing a regular Google Maps search without the AI component. However, Google says that its main advantage is its adaptability. Being able to filter your results further by asking follow-up questions is a plus. For example, you could ask for brunch results nearby and once you have your answers, you can switch things up by saying something like "and how about for lunch?" Additionally, suggestions are categorized and weather-aware.

Recommended Stories

However, I found that its biggest weakness at the moment is the speed at which it processes and returns recommendations. Right now, it is still pretty slow and there is room for much improvement. That said, Google does highlight that this feature is still experimental, so I will continue to test the feature and provide my feedback in order to further refine and expand its AI-powered capabilities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless