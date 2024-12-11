Method used by Google Maps to verify speed limit changes and more is pure genius



Google has posted a new support page for Google Maps titled "Collecting imagery from third-party providers (dash cam)." This unannounced feature for Google Maps collects images from commercial dash cams. Images from these dash cams are used to find and verify real-world changes such as new traffic signs or changes to the speed limit. The dash cam images will not be published by Google. At this point, it appears that Google is using this technique to update Google Maps in the U.K. only.





To be clear, we are talking about short, silent video clips that are recorded by dash cam cameras. The companies that these dash cam videos are sourced from use the clips for their own operations. They might use these clips when investigating accidents or these companies might sell dash cam setups to consumers. By agreeing to provide Google with imagery from the dash cams, Google receives proof that it needs to make a change to the Google Maps app.







Google says that it only requests imagery when it has an indication that an update to Google Maps is necessary in a certain area. It can ask for dash cam footage that covers a specific area of the road that, for example, includes a speed limit sign. If the trusted partner has dash cam footage showing this particular speed limit sign, Google can use it to verify whether it needs to update the speed limit it shows for this particular area in Google Maps.



Google uses a combination of AI and help from its operations team to take advantage of the information it receives from its dash cam partners. Google says that it extracts the info and updates Google Maps before deleting the imagery. Currently, Google works with two partners for dash cam imagery: Nextbase and Geopost Vision. The former is a British company that sells dash cams and the latter is a leading parcel delivery company.







Google says that it has a number of rules it adheres to in order to keep the dash cam footage private. For example, it only uses licensed content from trusted sources. Both Google and its trusted partners blur out any images that contain personal information such as license plates and identifiable faces. All contributors are told about the use of their dash cam and consumers opt in if they are okay with the practice of sharing their dash cam footage to update Google Maps. To keep with its privacy rules, Google says that it limits its requests to short clips from public roads, but only where updates are needed to Google Maps.







Will Google end up finding partners in the U.S. to work with? At this point, it isn't clear whether Google plans to expand its use of dash cam footage to update Google Maps to other regions outside of the U.K.

