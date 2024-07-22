Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Reaching out to Google for support is now easier than ever, especially for Pixel owners

By
0comments
Google makes it easier to reach support for your Google device with updated Support page
Google is now elevating its existing post-purchase support options for its products to make it easier to get support on your Pixel device. Previously, we had a "?" button that appeared alongside search, shopping, and the profile menu. It's still there and opens to support.google.com/store, which is a support page focused on buying, payments, and delivery help.

Now, you get an additional "Support" button that appears alongside the product categories (Phones, Earbuds, Tablets, Watches & Trackers, Smart Home, Accessories) and alongside offers. On mobile, it's accompanied by a 'G' logo.

When you click on it, you're taken to "Google Hardware Support. We're here to help" - the official hardware support page. You get quick links to Start a repair, Manage orders, and Shopping support.


For your convenience, after that things are grouped by device types:

  • Pixel phone
  • Pixel Buds
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Watch
  • Fitbit
  • Smart Home: here you can filter by product: Home App, Nest Thermostat, Nest Speaker & Displays, Nest Cameras & Doorbells, Nest WiFi, Door Lock, Smoke & CO Alarm, and Streaming.


These links take you to pages with common issues and existing Google Support articles that can help you troubleshoot and fix them. When you open one of these resources, they appear in a floating window.

And finally, you get access to call or chat support for the following categories: Shopping & orders, Pixel phone, Pixel Watch, Smart Home, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds, and Fitbit.


I find this change very helpful, and I'm no stranger to trying to find a way to contact support and reach dead-end articles for self-troubleshooting. The fact that Google is now making it easier to get help on your device is a step in the right direction. Now, getting fewer bugs in general would be the ideal solution, but tech is tech and nothing is perfect, so there's that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless