Reaching out to Google for support is now easier than ever, especially for Pixel owners
Google is now elevating its existing post-purchase support options for its products to make it easier to get support on your Pixel device. Previously, we had a "?" button that appeared alongside search, shopping, and the profile menu. It's still there and opens to support.google.com/store, which is a support page focused on buying, payments, and delivery help.
These links take you to pages with common issues and existing Google Support articles that can help you troubleshoot and fix them. When you open one of these resources, they appear in a floating window.
I find this change very helpful, and I'm no stranger to trying to find a way to contact support and reach dead-end articles for self-troubleshooting. The fact that Google is now making it easier to get help on your device is a step in the right direction. Now, getting fewer bugs in general would be the ideal solution, but tech is tech and nothing is perfect, so there's that.
Now, you get an additional "Support" button that appears alongside the product categories (Phones, Earbuds, Tablets, Watches & Trackers, Smart Home, Accessories) and alongside offers. On mobile, it's accompanied by a 'G' logo.
When you click on it, you're taken to "Google Hardware Support. We're here to help" - the official hardware support page. You get quick links to Start a repair, Manage orders, and Shopping support.
Google Hardware Support page. | Image Source - 9to5Mac
For your convenience, after that things are grouped by device types:
- Pixel phone
- Pixel Buds
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Watch
- Fitbit
- Smart Home: here you can filter by product: Home App, Nest Thermostat, Nest Speaker & Displays, Nest Cameras & Doorbells, Nest WiFi, Door Lock, Smoke & CO Alarm, and Streaming.
And finally, you get access to call or chat support for the following categories: Shopping & orders, Pixel phone, Pixel Watch, Smart Home, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds, and Fitbit.
Call or chat support for more help if the previous steps didn't provide answers. | Image Source - 9to5Mac
