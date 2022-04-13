Google makes switching to Android from iOS easier with new app

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Google has quietly launched an app in the Apple App Store to make it easier for iPhone users to make a switch to Android. The app has been listed in Apple's iOS storefront since Monday but Google has not promoted its release. Called "Switch to Android," the app will allow you to choose which data from your iPhone you want moved over to your shiny new Android-powered handset.





That data includes contacts, calendar events, photos, and videos. With the app, no cables or wires are required. The "Switch to Android" app will not move over the apps installed on a user's iPhone. Google includes a tool in the Pixel box that plugs into the phone's USB-C charging port called the "Quick Switch Adapter." This tool works with iPhone units running iOS 8.0 and higher and Android models powered by Android 5.0 and up and will move over contacts, calendar events, music, photos, videos, iMessages, SMS messages, and more.





The "Switch to Android" app will also take you through the steps needed to turn off iMessage to make sure that you don't miss messages sent by friends and family. It also will show you how to transfer photos that are being stored in iCloud.







Switch to the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro







With the new Pixel 6 series released last year, there could be a larger than normal number of iOS users who have decided to make the move from iOS to Android. It isn't clear when Google will officially announce the launch of the "Switch to Android" app.

