Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store
After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch.

As first reported by 9to5Google, we can now spot Google Pixel Watch Services on the Play Store. The application has a settings gear for an icon, and its description says it provides the Pixel Watch with improved algorithms for sensor processing. But what does that even mean?

The goal of the Google Pixel Watch Services is to let Google send and install improvements to the Pixel Watches without the need to install a full Wear OS update.

So, there are now two apps that Google has made specifically for its first smartwatch: the Google Pixel Watch Services app and the Google Pixel Watch app, which lets you pair, control, and personalize your Pixel Watch, just like Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app.

Normally, all Wear OS watches — excluding the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 — use the Wear OS app to connect to phones, but just as the rumor mill previously suggested, Google decided to launch a separate app for its Pixel Watch.

If you want to try Google's first-ever smartwatch, you can pre-order it right now. The Bluetooth only version will cost you $349.99, and the cellular model — $399.99. The Pixel Watch will hit the shelves on October 13th, 2022.
