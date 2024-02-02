Google's newest AI generative tools help users create images and music
Google’s Bard AI has been recently upgraded with a handful of new features and improvements, including the company’s newest generative AI tools such as ImageFX, MusicFX, and TextFX.
While MusicFX and TextFX were available for a few months, they have been improved this week with new features and functionalities, so if you’ve played with these before, it’s worth revisiting them after the update.
Initially available as an experiment in Google’s Labs, ImageFX is now available for everyone. ImageFX comes with a prompt interface that features “expressive chips” allowing users to experiment with adjacent dimensions of their creation and ideas.
In addition to launching ImageFX, Google announced improvements to MusicFX and TextFX. The former received new capabilities such as higher-quality audio and faster music generation.
As far as TextFX goes, this was launched last year and recently got usability updates that improve the overall user experience and navigation.
It’s important to mention that these AI generative tools are only available in the United States, New Zealand, Kenya, and Australia. Also, everything generated by Google’s AI tools will be watermarked digitally.
For the first time, those passionate about AI can check out Google’s new ImageFX model. The new generative AI tool helps people create images with simple text prompts.
