If you need help creating a list in Google Keep, you can let Gemini give it a go
Google is giving its note-taking Keep app on Android a smart AI upgrade with Gemini (via Android Central).
Soon, there will be a new “Help me create a list” floating action button in Keep. Its goal is to make it even easier when the time comes for creating lists for everyday activities. First spotted by 9to5Google, this generative AI feature “can help you jump start shopping lists, to-do lists, packing lists, and more”. Those seeing it on Android are first greeted by a “Welcome to Workspace Labs” prompt explaining the AI test.
Right now, the “Help me create a list” feature that helps you with shopping lists, to-do lists, and packing lists, hasn’t got an official rollout date.
Google suggests giving specific details for better results, and you can also give a thumbs up or down for feedback. If you're heading to a particular place or with a specific number of people, just let Keep know, and it'll generate results based on those specifics.
For example, once rolled out to everyone, you can ask Gemini in Keep to help you with lists for:
- “Packing list for a camping trip with 2 kids in summer”
- “Classic movies to watch on Halloween”
- “Spring cleaning checklist for a 2-bedroom apartment”
- “Groceries for a week for a vegetarian family of 3.”
Sharing sensitive or private information may not be a great idea, so, probably it’s best to keep that to yourself and not feed the AI model with inappropriate data (since human reviewers might take a look at the data).
