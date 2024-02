If you need help creating a list in Google Keep, you can let Gemini give it a go

“Packing list for a camping trip with 2 kids in summer”

“Classic movies to watch on Halloween”

“Spring cleaning checklist for a 2-bedroom apartment”

“Groceries for a week for a vegetarian family of 3.”

Google is giving its note-taking Keep app on Android a smart AI upgrade with Gemini (via Android Central ).Soon, there will be a new “Help me create a list” floating action button in Keep. Its goal is to make it even easier when the time comes for creating lists for everyday activities. First spotted by 9to5Google , this generative AI feature “can help you jump start shopping lists, to-do lists, packing lists, and more”. Those seeing it on Android are first greeted by a “Welcome to Workspace Labs” prompt explaining the AI test.For example, once rolled out to everyone, you can ask Gemini in Keep to help you with lists for:Right now, the “Help me create a list” feature that helps you with shopping lists, to-do lists, and packing lists, hasn’t got an official rollout date.Sharing sensitive or private information may not be a great idea, so, probably it’s best to keep that to yourself and not feed the AI model with inappropriate data (since human reviewers might take a look at the data).Google suggests giving specific details for better results, and you can also give a thumbs up or down for feedback. If you're heading to a particular place or with a specific number of people, just let Keep know, and it'll generate results based on those specifics.