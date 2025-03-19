Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Google just digitally solved the "I forgot my lunch money" crisis forever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
A hand holding a smartphone displaying the Google Wallet icon on a white screen.
With digital wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, kids no longer need to borrow cash or a card from their parents when heading out with friends. Managing money and tracking spending has never been easier. And now, with the launch of the Pixel 9a, Google is introducing a new feature that lets kids securely make payments and store passes.


Parents can now let their kids use Google Wallet for in-store payments on Android devices. Google first teased this feature back in October, and now it is finally rolling out.

With this update, families in the US, UK, Australia, Spain and Poland can give kids access to digital payments while keeping things under control. Over the next few weeks, children will start to be able to tap to pay in stores and store things like event tickets, library cards and gift cards in one place.

Parents get a lot of control here. They will get an email every time their child makes a purchase and can track everything through Family Link. They can even remove payment cards or disable access to passes altogether. Plus, no payment card can be added without parental approval, ensuring extra security.

The new feature gives parents tools to help manage the Wallet experience for their children. | Image credit – Google

Actually, Google Wallet's new feature is not an entirely new concept. It looks pretty similar to what Apple has been offering with Apple Cash Family. With Apple's setup, parents can add anyone in their Family Sharing group to make purchases and send or receive money via Wallet or Messages.

Just like with Google Wallet on Android, Apple users get the benefit of tracking their kids' spending with notifications for every purchase. Parents can also keep an eye on the balance and even set up a recurring allowance through Apple Cash. It is a convenient way to manage digital payments while keeping a close eye on spending.

Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless