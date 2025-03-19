Google just digitally solved the "I forgot my lunch money" crisis forever







Parents can now let their kids use Google Wallet for in-store payments on Android devices. Google first teased this feature back in October, and



With this update, families in the US, UK, Australia, Spain and Poland can give kids access to digital payments while keeping things under control. Over the next few weeks, children will start to be able to tap to pay in stores and store things like event tickets, library cards and gift cards in one place.



Parents get a lot of control here. They will get an email every time their child makes a purchase and can track everything through Family Link. They can even remove payment cards or disable access to passes altogether. Plus, no payment card can be added without parental approval, ensuring extra security.

The new feature gives parents tools to help manage the Wallet experience for their children. | Image credit – Google



Actually, Google Wallet's new feature is not an entirely new concept. It looks pretty similar to what



Actually, Google Wallet's new feature is not an entirely new concept. It looks pretty similar to what Apple has been offering with Apple Cash Family. With Apple's setup, parents can add anyone in their Family Sharing group to make purchases and send or receive money via Wallet or Messages.

Just like with Google Wallet on Android, Apple users get the benefit of tracking their kids' spending with notifications for every purchase. Parents can also keep an eye on the balance and even set up a recurring allowance through Apple Cash. It is a convenient way to manage digital payments while keeping a close eye on spending.




