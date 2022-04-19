Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app

Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app0
In the past couple of years, if you have used Google’s "Files" on a non-Pixel phone, you have probably seen three tabs on the bottom bar of the app: Clean, Browse, and Share. But Pixel phones only had "Clean" and "Browse." It has been like this since September 2019, when Google removed the Share tab from the bottom bar for Pixel devices.
In August 2020, Google launched its Nearby Share feature, which was integrated into Android's "Share sheet." Since users were able to share files directly from the system, it was no longer needed for Files to have a dedicated Share tab.
It's unclear why the tech giant decided to return the Share tab back to where it was removed from, but it's possible that it may have some plans regarding its offline sharing service. It seems the next slew of updates will focus on better integrating and improving file sharing on Android. As previously reported, another improvement we expect to see is easier use of Nearby Share across Android devices of the same owner.
