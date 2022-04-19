 Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app - PhoneArena

Apps Google

Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
Google is supposedly bringing a feature that it removed back to its "Files" app. As 9to5Google first reported, in the latest beta version (1.0.440568297) of the company's file manager, Pixel users have noticed that the "Share" tab has now been returned to the bottom bar, where "Clean" and "Browse" are located. Previously, the feature could be found in the slidе-in menu situated on the left side of Files and was named "Share offline."

In the past couple of years, if you have used Google’s "Files" on a non-Pixel phone, you have probably seen three tabs on the bottom bar of the app: Clean, Browse, and Share. But Pixel phones only had "Clean" and "Browse." It has been like this since September 2019, when Google removed the Share tab from the bottom bar for Pixel devices.

In August 2020, Google launched its Nearby Share feature, which was integrated into Android's "Share sheet." Since users were able to share files directly from the system, it was no longer needed for Files to have a dedicated Share tab.

It's unclear why the tech giant decided to return the Share tab back to where it was removed from, but it's possible that it may have some plans regarding its offline sharing service. It seems the next slew of updates will focus on better integrating and improving file sharing on Android. As previously reported, another improvement we expect to see is easier use of Nearby Share across Android devices of the same owner.

