Google is expanding the storage capacity of its Workspace Individual plan to 1TB

Well, we have good news for those who decided to use Google's Workspace Individual plan in their business. As the tech giant announced in a new blog post, every Workspace Individual account will soon receive an increase in its storage space.

But the increase won't be just 100GB or 500GB. Subscribers to the Workspace Individual tier will soon have access to a whopping 1 TB of storage space. The upgrade will be automatically rolled out by Google, so users won't need to do anything to obtain it.

Currently, subscribers of the Individual plan have only 15GB of Google Drive storage, just like the free personal Google accounts we all use. But as users grow their businesses, they will need more space to keep their documents, data, and digital assets, so 15GB may not be enough at some point.

In addition to the storage increase for Workspace Individual users, Google is also rolling out a new feature called "merge tags" to Gmail, which will allow eligible Workspace users to send more personalized emails to their audiences from the web version of Gmail.

When sending mass emails to many people all at once, users will be able to put merge tags like "@firstname" and "@lastname" in their text. Upon sending the messages, these tags will be replaced with the first and last names of the recipient, creating more personalized emails. This feature will be available to users with Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Workspace Individual.
