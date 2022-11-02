Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Google is ending support for its dedicated Street View app next year
It appears that another app will soon see its demise. One of Google's plans for the next year is to shut down its dedicated Street View application.

The app does exactly what its name suggests: it lets you browse the streets of the world in 360-degree photos directly from your smartphone. However, if this sounds familiar, it's because the more popular Google Maps app also lets you do that by just tapping on the image of the place you want to see.

The dedicated Street View app is mostly used by people who want to contribute their own 360-degree shots, but since Google now offers a "Street View Studio" web app, the Street View app just becomes redundant. So, it's no surprise that Google has decided to end it.

The news of the Google Street View app's demise first came from 9to5Google. The folks there found out that in version 2.0.0.484371618 of the app, the tech giant has composed a few — still hidden from the public — shutdown notices, which say that the application will be shut down on March 21st, 2023.

A little after 9to5Google's report, a spokesperson, Madison Gouveia, confirmed to The Verge that Google is indeed planning to shut down the Street View app in March 2023. However, we must note that the Street View service will continue to function, so you will still be able to explore the streets of your favorite cities, but only through the Google Maps app.
