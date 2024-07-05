Google is about to make posting Notes for search results easier
We're currently more and more reliant on AI for searching and solving all kinds of problems. However, human opinion still matters, and it's the best way to get reliable input. Since last fall, Google has been experimenting to offer a more human touch to people with Notes - a commentary on the search results a person got that other users can view.
With this new tweak (which is still in the works), Google is giving you options to still choose a theme, but you can also quickly set a background to your Note by attaching an image. This change hasn't been rolled out publicly yet, but it probably should be available pretty soon. At least to the users that get to have access to Notes anyway.
Now, the folks at Android Authority have dug into some code and have discovered that Google is working on making posting Notes easier for its Android app.
Right now, Notes in Search is an opt-in feature part of Search Labs, and it's currently available only to users in the US and India. Code in version 15.26.34 of the Google app for Android reveals that Google may be letting you quickly share your take on Search Results without having to choose a theme (choosing a theme appeared very important so far when posting a Note as if how things look is more important than the contents).
I personally believe this feature is super useful and just wish it was available to more people. However, maybe Google needs time to refine it before it becomes globally available. Anyway, it will actually be a good thing so we don't always have to rely on AI for feedback on something. Having someone else's review of sorts on search results is actually a beneficial thing.
