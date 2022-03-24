 Google improves its search criteria for product reviews - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Google

Google improves its search criteria for product reviews

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Google improves its search criteria for product reviews
You've probably been in a situation where you've been looking to buy a new smartphone and have been constantly searching for reviews in order to decide if this phone is worth your hard-earned cash. Apparently, Google understands how important product reviews are to potential buyers. It recently improved its search engine to display more relevant reviews for potential buyers to easily decide if they want to buy a product or not.

From now on, for Google Search to show reviews as search results, Google will be looking to see if product reviews meet certain criteria. According to a blog post from Google, Google Search will now look for product reviews to:
  • Include detailed information that will assist potential consumers in understanding all of the product's pros and cons.
  • Come from people who have really used the products they're talking about and can show what the product looks like and how to use it.
  • Include additional helpful information that manufacturers don't provide, such as additional photos, audio, or links to other content that shows the reviewer's experience with the product.
  • Include product comparisons or explain how a certain product differs from its rivals.

Google's new search criteria for product reviews currently only work if you search in English. But Google stated that it would expand these new criteria to other languages as well. In this regard, Google said, "Ultimately, our goal is to help people find trustworthy, reliable advice when they come to Search — no matter what they’re looking for."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless