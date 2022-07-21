Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6a are being accepted starting today, so Google released a new video to help you decide whether you need the Pixel 6a or the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro, due to its 6.7-inch QHD resolution display, periscope telephoto camera, and a higher price doesn't really belong in this conversation and so it is not included in the video. The Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 both use Google's first chipset, Google Tensor allowing both devices to offer some similar features.

Google's video points out what is the same and what is different between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6













The Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 both have the Titan M2 security chip installed. Both also have the outstanding Live Translate feature that will help you hold a conversation with someone speaking a foreign language. In interpreter mode, you can have a two-way conversation in real-time as the Pixel takes in a sentence made in a foreign language and repeats it in English or another language right through the phone's speakers.





We're sure that those thinking about buying the Pixel 6a are wondering whether it has the Magic Eraser, which is also found on the Pixel 6. This feature eliminates unwanted people and items from photographs thanks to the use of AI. And the answer is yes, the Magic Eraser is available on both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6. And on both models, NightSight improves photos taken without flash in low-light conditions.









While both devices support 5G, certain versions of the Pixel 6 support only sub-6GHz which includes C-band signals. Some models, and this depends on where you bought the device, will support both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. The Pixel 6a will support only sub-6GHz 5G except for Verizon's variant which will add support for the super-fast but hard-to-find mmWave 5G signals. However, this results in a $50 higher price for the device at Verizon

Pre-order the Pixel 6a today!



Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that. Gift Pre-order at Amazon The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge. Pre-order at Amazon





So what are the differences between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6? First, the display on the Pixel 6a is a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a traditional 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. If a faster refresh rate and smoother scrolling don't matter to you, the .3-inch difference in screen size is what you'll base your decision on.







The camera system also has differences. The Pixel 6a is equipped with a 12.2MP Wide Lens but does not have an LDAF AutoFocus sensor, nor does it have Motion Mode. The Pixel 6 offers a 50MP Wide Lens with LDAF AutoFocus and does come with Motion Mode. The latter creates Action Pan images with a subject matter sharp and in focus, and a background blurred to create the sensation of speed and movement. Motion Mode also takes Long Exposure pictures that blurs the subject but keeps the background sharp and in focus.





Considering that past Pixel models received rave reviews for the pictures taken with a 12.2MP sensor (Google's photo processing software is outstanding), you might be satisfied with the camera array on the Pixel 6a which includes an ultra-wide-angle camera (as does the Pixel 6).

Considering that past Pixel models received rave reviews for the pictures taken with a 12.2MP sensor (Google's photo processing software is outstanding), you might be satisfied with the camera array on the Pixel 6a which includes an ultra-wide-angle camera (as does the Pixel 6).





The Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 have slightly different levels of protection from water. The cheaper mid-range Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating which protects the device from dust and allows the handset to be submerged in up to 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of clear water for as long as 30 minutes. The Pixel 6, with its IP68 rating, is also protected from dust but can be submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (4 feet, 11 inches) for up to 30 minutes.

Google reportedly improved the under-display fingerprint sensor for the Pixel 6a







If you like to wirelessly charge your phone, the Pixel 6a would be out since the latest Pixel doesn't support this. The Pixel 6, though, does support wireless charging. Speaking of the batteries, the one on the Pixel 6a weighs in at 4410mAh compared to 4614mAh on the Pixel 6. The color options are also different as the choices for the Pixel 6a include Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal. Pixel 6 colors include Kinda Coral, Stormy Black, and Sorta Seafoam.





Here's potentially the most important difference. The Pixel 6a is priced starting at $449 (except at Verizon for reasons already stated) while the Pixel 6 starts at $599. The Pixel 6a has one configuration and one only. It comes with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The Pixel 6 features 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Google's video doesn't point out is that while both phones have under-display fingerprint sensors, the one on the Pixel 6a is reportedly improved over the laggy biometric sensor found on the Pixel 6.



