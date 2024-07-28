Google Gemini may soon let you further edit those AI-generated images

Examples of Gemini edits to its previously generated images | Images credit — Android Authority





While this feature is still under development and not yet fully functional, it's a promising addition to Gemini's capabilities. It suggests that Google is committed to enhancing the user experience by providing more control and flexibility over image generation.I can see this update being particularly beneficial for creative professionals and those who frequently use AI-generated images. For example, for YouTube thumbnails or for blog article headers. It will streamline the editing process and allow for greater customization, ultimately saving users time and effort.