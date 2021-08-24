Google's ultimatum: allow Maps to use your crowdstreamed data or lose turn-by-turn navigation

Google's ultimatum: allow Maps to use your crowdstreamed data or lose turn-by-turn navigation0
Google Maps is one of the most important tools in your arsenal. It allows you to get turn-by-turn directions to places you've never been to before. And both iOS and Android users of the app are beginning to receive an important prompt that explains how important crowdsourced data is to the navigation and mapping app. The prompt will allow Google Maps to continue using your crowdsourced data.
With your location data, Google Maps knows your current location, where you are heading, how long it will take you to get there, traffic conditions, whether you are driving or walking, and more. Last September Google said that "over 1 billion kilometers are “driven with" the app every day around the world. All of this data helps drive Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation, ETAs, traffic status, and alternative routes.
The prompts being sent out now by Google give you two options: "Cancel" and "Start." As we've already pointed out, if you select "Cancel," you no longer will be eligible to receive live turn-by-turn navigation with voice feedback. Instead, you will receive a step-by-step list that takes you to your next destination. The prompt starts rolling out today for Google Maps users on Android and iOS.