Google's ultimatum: allow Maps to use your crowdstreamed data or lose turn-by-turn navigation

Google Maps is one of the most important tools in your arsenal. It allows you to get turn-by-turn directions to places you've never been to before. And both iOS and Android users of the app are beginning to receive an important prompt that explains how important crowdsourced data is to the navigation and mapping app. The prompt will allow Google Maps to continue using your crowdsourced data.





But here's the rub, folks. According to 9to5Google , If you don't agree to allow Google Maps to use your crowdsourced data, you will no longer be able to use live turn-by-turn navigation on the Google Maps app on your phone. The prompt features very Google-like colorful images at the top of the page and says, "How navigation data makes maps better." The page notes that "Google uses your and other people's data to improve maps for everyone."





The prompt goes on to say that "As you navigate, Google collects details, such as GPS location and the route you took. This data may be used to make information, including real-time traffic conditions and disruptions, visible to others and help them find the fastest route. These updates to the map won't be associated with your Google Account or device."





With your location data, Google Maps knows your current location, where you are heading, how long it will take you to get there, traffic conditions, whether you are driving or walking, and more. Last September Google said that "over 1 billion kilometers are “driven with" the app every day around the world. All of this data helps drive Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation, ETAs, traffic status, and alternative routes.





The prompts being sent out now by Google give you two options: "Cancel" and "Start." As we've already pointed out, if you select "Cancel," you no longer will be eligible to receive live turn-by-turn navigation with voice feedback. Instead, you will receive a step-by-step list that takes you to your next destination. The prompt starts rolling out today for Google Maps users on Android and iOS