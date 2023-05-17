Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

One of the best Android phones — the Pixel 6 — is on sale with Amazon right now

Deals Google
You might’ve heard of this little company called Google. What's that? You have? And you already know that it makes some of the best Android phones on the market? Great! Then all you need to know is this: it’s not just hype, the phones really are great.

And maybe you’ve heard more about the Pixel line than usual. That’s probably due to Google’s I/O event of 2023, which pretty recently. The Pixel 7a got announced there, so many people are itching to get their hands on a Pixel phone. 

So, how about the Pixel 6 with a tasty 33% off?

Google Pixel 6 in Stormy Black (128GB) is off by 33%

Google's last-gen flagship, the Pixel 6, is still worth it! The camera is brilliant, it still gets updated with new features from Google and right now, it's 33% off!
$199 off (33%)
Even if the Pixel 6 is a phone from 2021, it neither looks nor feels like one. This is where the Daft Punk-inspired styling took off and it is still alive and kicking. On the software front, it’s simple: the phone is still getting new features from Google. It's up-to-date as can be! 



As is customary, let’s go through the Pixel 6’s core stats:

  • 6.4” AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • Fueled by Google’s Tensor chip
  • 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB of storage
  • 4614mAh of Battery with 21W wired and wireless charging
  • Dual camera array with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Capable of 4K video in 60FPS
  • IP68 rated: dustproof and able to withstand clear water
  • 5G, NFC, Fingerprint sensor

We can’t really discuss a Google phone without mentioning the cameras. So, this 50MP primary sensor actually produces 12MP photos, but Google’s masterful approach to post-processing is visible in each one. Not only that, but the phone also supports a slew of Pixel features such as:

  • Removing objects from your photos
  • Enhancing the way the sky looks on your photos
  • Adding a realistic bokeh effect
  • Unblurring photos, including such not even taken with a Pixel

And that’s just the cameras. Then you’ve got the extra customization options, the bonus features on Google Assistant and the reliability of having a phone made by the guys who made Android.

If all of this sounds good to you, then checking out this deal is an absolute must. The Pixel 6 is still a worthy contender in 2023 and it even has several more years of software and security updates ahead of it. Don’t miss out while supplies last!

