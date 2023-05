One of the best Android phones — the Pixel 6 — is on sale with Amazon right now

already

6.4” AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Fueled by Google’s Tensor chip

8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128GB of storage

4614mAh of Battery with 21W wired and wireless charging

Dual camera array with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide

8MP front-facing camera

Capable of 4K video in 60FPS

IP68 rated: dustproof and able to withstand clear water

5G, NFC, Fingerprint sensor

Removing objects from your photos

Enhancing the way the sky looks on your photos

Adding a realistic bokeh effect

Unblurring photos, including such not even taken with a Pixel

You might’ve heard of this little company called Google . What's that? You have? And youknow that it makes some of the best Android phones on the market? Great! Then all you need to know is this: it’s not just hype, the phonesare great.And maybe you’ve heard more about the Pixel line than usual. That’s probably due to Google’s I/O event of 2023 , which pretty recently. The Pixel 7a got announced there, so many people are itching to get their hands on a Pixel phone.So, how about the Pixel 6 with a tasty 33% off?Even if the Pixel 6 is a phone from 2021, it neither looks nor feels like one. This is where the Daft Punk-inspired styling took off and it is still alive and kicking. On the software front, it’s simple: the phone is still getting new features from Google. It's up-to-date as can be!As is customary, let’s go through the Pixel 6’s core stats:We can’t really discuss a Google phone without mentioning the cameras. So, this 50MP primary sensor actually produces 12MP photos, but Google’s masterful approach to post-processing is visible in each one. Not only that, but the phone also supports a slew of Pixel features such as:And that’s just the cameras. Then you’ve got the extra customization options, the bonus features on Google Assistant and the reliability of having a phone made by the guys who made Android.If all of this sounds good to you, then checking out this deal is an absolute must. The Pixel 6 is still a worthy contender in 2023 and it even has several more years of software and security updates ahead of it. Don’t miss out while supplies last!