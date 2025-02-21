Going toe to toe with Apple, Google might open its first store outside the US
Other than several "Google Shops" (store-within-a-store sites at some Best Buy stores in Canada), and a now-closed London outlet, Google has no official Google Store boutiques outside the US. That's about to change, folks.
Inspired by Apple (and obviously competing with the Cupertino giant), Google is reportedly in the final stages of selecting locations in India for its first physical retail stores outside the United States, according to sources that are familiar with the situation.
One potential store location under consideration is Gurugram, a satellite city near New Delhi, home to well-known brands such as Uber and Meta. While regulatory approvals are still pending, sources say Google's retail expansion in India is a concrete plan that will soon be put into motion.
Right now, Google relies on authorized third-party retailers to sell its products in India, like Apple did before opening its first company-operated stores in 2023. Back then, Apple CEO Tim Cook himself inaugurated stores in Mumbai and New Delhi.
The search engine giant is looking to adopt a strategy similar to Apple's, which has successfully used its retail stores to drive sales over the past two decades. Apple operates more than 500 stores worldwide and has seen significant success in direct-to-consumer sales.
India is a crucial growth market for both Google and Apple – and for every other phone brand, as you can imagine.
The Big G has pledged a $10 billion investment in India. However, Apple continues to dominate India's premium smartphone segment, accounting for 55% of the market for devices priced above $520 in 2024.
The Google Store(s) could be in (or near) New Delhi and Mumbai, with the process still under wraps. The report indicates that the stores will span approximately 15,000 square feet and could take at least six months to open, though timelines may shift.
Bengaluru (a city that is extremely important for India's tech boom), was also considered, but New Delhi and Mumbai have emerged as the frontrunners. The goal is to establish a strong foothold in India and if the initial stores perform well, additional locations could follow.
In contrast, Google's Pixel holds just a 2% share, according to research firm Counterpoint. With India’s smartphone user base now exceeding 712 million, the market presents significant growth potential.
