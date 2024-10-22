Google's Find My Device app may be getting a biometric login option soon

Back in May of this year, it was reported that Google may be working on a biometric login for the Find My Device app, and now finally the new feature has shown up. Android Authority has spotted the new login option in the code of the Find My Device app version 3.1.173-1.





The feature has not been released to the public yet, but finding evidence of it means it's getting closer to being official now.

The new feature allows you to log into the app using biometric authentication or a PIN. Right now, Find My Device requires you to put in your password when you open the app. You can tick the "Don't ask again" box if that's bothersome for you, but that makes things way less secure - basically, anyone with access to your unlocked phone can get into the app and mess with your list of devices.But even with this new feature, if you haven't set up a biometric option for unlocking your screen you'll have to enter your Google account password in the Find My Device app.Biometric login seems enabled by default in the Find My Device app, which is different from when it was first discovered in May (back then, it was only an option that you could disable).On top of that, the Find My Device app may be getting a new layout for tablet users. Right now, on tablets, the app has a bottom sheet design where you can swipe up to reveal more options and down to hide them, like on phones. However, the new layout shifts to a side panel on tablets, making more space for the map.For now, it seems this side panel may not be resizable, but as this new look isn't official yet, it is subject to change from Google.For the moment, it is not clear when the new tablet UI will roll out to the public. As for the biometric login option, it should be available soon with an update for the Find My Device app.I personally find this option quite necessary and I'm happy Google is adding it. After all, having a list of all your devices and their locations could be considered sensitive data and should be protected.