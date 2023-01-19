Google's "Find my Device" app gets a Material You redesign





Similar to iOS' "Find my iPhone" app, Google makes the "Find my Device" app available to Android users who want to be able to track the location of their linked devices. Thankfully, as reported by Android Police , Google has turned its attention to this app and is now pushing out an update to bring the new look to it.









As you can see by the above screenshots, the first two images show the very outdated design that the app has been using since it launched. However, after the installation of version 2.5.001 things start to look more refined and modern.





When opening the app for the first time after upgrading, a list of all of the compatible devices that are associated with your account will be displayed. Unlike the way it worked with the previous version, this actually makes it easier to choose which device you want to track.





In addition, there is support for a dark theme, which corresponds to the system theme. However, the app is still missing support for themed icons, joining the ranks of the YouTube Studio app, which for some reason has yet to be updated.





The new redesign appears to be part of this particular version of the app and not a server-side rollout. However, as it usually goes with any of Google's apps or features, updates are usually staged and not everyone gets them at the same time.





In the meantime, you can check if the update is available to you by checking the Google Play Store . If it doesn't appear for you yet, just sit tight as it will eventually update in due time.