Google Files may become your go-to source for official digital documents in the future
Google Files is one of the apps that comes pre-installed in most of the best phones on the market. But how many of you actually use it? Sure, you can find a lost file on your Android phone with it and it does some minor system maintenance… But that’s about it.
The real question then becomes: what must the app offer as a feature in order to become a more popular choice for users? Well, for starters: a feature that we couldn’t get anywhere else… Like for example, the ability to hold official documents.
Now, again, I must highlight this: the feature is related to DigiLocker, which is an official tool from the Indian government that you can have for digital copies of your official documents such as IDs, medical IDs, driver licenses, etc.
Truth be told, this doesn’t mean that Google will actually pull the trigger and enable this, but it would be neat. And what would be even more neat is if the Big G figures out a way for people all over the world to start doing this, because while I still love the tactile sensation of a book, I’m certainly not going to miss having a physical passport or driver’s license.
Digital documents sound like a thing of the future that should’ve happened about a decade ago, but thanks to Apple — who basically led the charge — and Google, we may actually get there soon. I hope.
Which is something that could very well happen rather soon in India. This one comes from AssembleDebug on Twitter-er… I mean X and showcases the feature. And while it doesn’t mean that it will actually become available, it does kind of sound hype, right?
Here is the Digilocker integration in action in Google Files for Indian users. :) It's functional now and seems like it will be released soon. #Android#Google#India#DigitalIndiapic.twitter.com/xeW68GIr3V— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) August 28, 2023
And the gist of it is as follows: DigiLocker may get integrated into Google Files, so that users can have an easier time accessing their IDs. Not only that, but this actually fulfills my aforementioned gripe and provides Google Files with a real unique selling point.
Things that are NOT allowed: