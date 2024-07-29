Old Files by Google "Recents" view versus the new carousel | Images credit — 9to5Google





Each card in the carousel displays the file's name and extension at the bottom, along with a three-dot overflow menu that allows users to quickly share, delete, or add the file to starred items. The carousel shows 10 items at a time, and users can tap "See all" in the top-right corner to access a new "Recents" tabs view that organizes files by their respective folders.This update to Files by Google's "Recents" feature is similar to the carousel design that Google Photos uses for its Memories feature. It prioritizes speed and convenience, allowing users to access recent files directly from the carousel without having to navigate through folders first.This new "Recents" carousel is currently available in version 1.4374.x of Files by Google, which is the latest beta version. After updating to this version, it may take a moment for the new view to populate.This change represents a significant improvement in the user experience for Files by Google, making it more efficient and user-friendly for users to access their recent files. I expect that it will be a welcome change by those that are regular users of the app, which hasn't seen any significant UI changes in a while.