Google Fi now lets your laptop stay online all on its own

A photo of a family of four getting ready for the day.
Google Fi, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) by Google, just dropped a low-key upgrade that could make a big difference for people who want to stay connected on the go – no phone or hotspot needed.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration (where it also launched a more affordable unlimited plan and refreshed its other plans), Google Fi quietly rolled out support for data-only eSIMs on laptops and tablets.

That means if you’ve got a device with built-in cellular and eSIM support, like an iPad or a Surface Pro, you can now hop onto Google Fi’s network directly – no middleman Android phone required.

Previously, Google’s support docs flat-out said tablets couldn’t use data-only eSIMs. That has now changed. The help page has been renamed and the old disclaimer is gone. It now clearly states: “Google Fi now supports data-only eSIM for tablets and laptops.”

If you have a Flexible plan or Unlimited Premium plan, you can use data-only SIMs. If you have an Unlimited Standard or Unlimited Essentials plan, you can’t add a data-only SIM.Important: Google Fi now supports data-only eSIM for tablets and laptops.

– Google, April 2025

A bunch of devices out there already come ready for this – think newer iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Surface devices and laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus and more. If your machine supports eSIM, you are good to go.

This move makes Google Fi way more flexible. If you are on the Flexible or Unlimited Premium plan, these data-only SIMs (both eSIM and physical) won’t cost you anything extra and they work in over 200 countries.

Just don’t expect to use them for tethering – they are strictly for direct device access (for now). Also, if you are on one of the cheaper plans like Unlimited Standard or Essentials, you are out of luck for now.

Bottom line? Google Fi just made it a whole lot easier to stay online when you are working remotely, traveling or need backup internet. And it is all without having to rely on your phone for a hotspot.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
