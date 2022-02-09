 Google may require all Android 12-based skins to support dynamic theming - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Android Google

Google may require all Android 12-based skins to support dynamic theming

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google may require all Android 12-based skins to support dynamic theming
Android 12 brought the gorgeous new feature of dynamic themes: the ability for your theme to match your wallpapers' colors for a consistent and pleasing look across the mobile platform. And this feature was once unique to Google Pixel 6 phones, and according to Android Authority, support for it could become mandatory for all Android 12 phones.

Dynamic theming might come to all Android 12 phones


It seems that Google could demand all Android 12 skins and builds to include support for dynamic theming, if phone manufacturers want to qualify for Google Mobile Services (GMS), that is. The dynamic theming support could be either a self-developed solution or Google's own Monet framework.

OEMs that don't comply may not be eligible for Google Mobile Services, and this is a component necessary for the right functioning of several Google apps.

Google's Monet framework is what powers Android 12's dynamic color theming system, which extracts five tones from your wallpaper and applies them throughout the UI and within apps that support it, for a more consistent and unified look across the operating system.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Google will require OEMs' solutions to extract colors from the user's wallpaper, or if users will be able to select a core color themselves.

So far, some phone manufacturers have already implemented their solutions. For example, Samsung's One UI 4 incudes a dynamic theme engine, and Xiaomi's MIUI 13 is also bringing support for the feature. On top of that, several additional companies are in the works of including this feature support to their skins.

Reportedly, Google will confirm this requirement on March 14 and OEMs will have a little over a month to comply and implement a solution.

