Google Duo is now getting a redesigned home-screen interface with a new update

Google Duo is now getting a redesigned home-screen interface with a new update0
Google Duo will be getting a new home-screen interface
The new update for Google Duo will bring a redesign to the app's home screen, moving some buttons and features, to make it simpler and more seamless. The redesign introduces a "New call" button positioned on the home screen, which will make starting a new call, creating a group, seeing groups and contact lists easier.
Thanks to this new interface, the home screen of the app looks better organized and cleaner. Additionally, important features will now be accessible from a single button, making the app's interface easier to use.
The new update will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks, according to Google.
A Twitter user has spotted the new interface, but it has not rolled out to all the users yet:
Here's what the new Google Duo homescreen looks like. It rolled out a few days ago for @luca020400. https://t.co/CDRQ3mcjGBpic.twitter.com/MaMNgQjpR2— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 18, 2021
We have been hearing rumors that Google plans to replace Google Duo with Google Meet, but such rumors are unconfirmed at the moment.