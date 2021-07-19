Google Duo is now getting a redesigned home-screen interface with a new update

Google Duo will be getting a new home-screen interface

The new update will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks, according to Google.







A Twitter user has spotted the new interface, but it has not rolled out to all the users yet:





Here's what the new Google Duo homescreen looks like. It rolled out a few days ago for @luca020400. https://t.co/CDRQ3mcjGBpic.twitter.com/MaMNgQjpR2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 18, 2021

