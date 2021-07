Google Duo is now getting a redesigned home-screen interface with a new update

Google Duo will be getting a new home-screen interface

A Twitter user has spotted the new interface, but it has not rolled out to all the users yet:





Here's what the new Google Duo homescreen looks like. It rolled out a few days ago for @luca020400. https://t.co/CDRQ3mcjGBpic.twitter.com/MaMNgQjpR2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 18, 2021

Google has been investing a lot of effort with Google Meet recently, introducing a multitude of features and updates. However, Google Duo has not been forgotten by the company, and XDA-Developers now report the app will be seeing its own update, in the form of a UI redesign.The new update for Google Duo will bring a redesign to the app's home screen, moving some buttons and features, to make it simpler and more seamless. The redesign introduces a "New call" button positioned on the home screen, which will make starting a new call, creating a group, seeing groups and contact lists easier.The option to create new groups has been moved under the "New Call" button as a part of the redesign. Previously, it had its own button on the home screen. Existing groups and contacts are now discoverable from the search bar or the new button.Thanks to this new interface, the home screen of the app looks better organized and cleaner. Additionally, important features will now be accessible from a single button, making the app's interface easier to use.We have been hearing rumors that Google plans to replace Google Duo with Google Meet, but such rumors are unconfirmed at the moment.