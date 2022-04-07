Google drops Android 12 QPR Beta 3 for compatible Pixel models

The Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 update does have two known issues:

The Google Camera app icon in a device's personal profile might occasionally and erroneously display a work profile indicator.

When opening the NHS COVID-19 app, an issue can cause the app to crash.

Google warns that the release could have issues with a phone's performance, battery life, and stability. Another warning notes that "Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps."





The Beta is available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. You can join the Android 12 QPR Beta program by traveling to the Android Beta for Pixel page and pressing the banner that reads "View your eligible devices." You will then see a picture of your phone and you can join the program by tapping on "Opt-in." Within 24 hours you will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to install.

For now, joining the Beta Program means wiping your Pixel when you exit







Right now, leaving the Beta releases to get back to the stable updates requires you to follow the above directions and this time, after you've tapped the "View your eligible devices" banner, you will see an option to opt-out. Tap it and you will receive an OTA update that will wipe your device and put you back on the stable version of Android. Google has said that it will soon allow Android Beta testers to opt-out of the Beta program and not have to have their phone wiped





Eventually, this change will result in Google offering, at the end of a Beta cycle, a limited time period where Beta testers can switch to stable updates without having to factory reset their device. The problem is if you miss this livesaver that Google is tossing you, you'll have to wait for the next full Beta cycle to be finished to have another shot at the lifesaver.



