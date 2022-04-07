 Google drops Android 12 QPR Beta 3 for compatible Pixel models - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

Google drops Android 12 QPR Beta 3 for compatible Pixel models

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google drops Android 12 QPR Beta 3 for compatible Pixel models
Google today released Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2. This is the second beta for the June Quarterly Feature Drop which follows last month's first beta release. The final version of the Feature Drop, which adds new capabilities to compatible Pixel models, should be disseminated Monday, June 6th. No, we are not psychic; Google usually releases Pixel updates on the first Monday of the month.

Google releases the second beta for the Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release


The Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 release features the April security patch, the same one that other Pixel users received with the April update that rolled out this past Monday. Now we're not taking anything away from security because, well, after all, it is important that one's handset be protected from hackers and malware. These days, almost all of your personal data can be found on your handset and Google has done a good job locking down its Pixel phones.

However, these days Pixel users are more interested in learning which bugs are being exterminated by an update. Google's Android Developers website says that Beta 2 will resolve the following issues:

  • The second beta fixes issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some Pixel devices. (Issue #224716473)
  • An issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some Pixel devices is fixed. (Issue #223688137)
  • Android 12 QPR Beta 2 eliminates an issue that would occasionally cause the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.
  • And also fixed is an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.
The Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 update does have two known issues:

  • The Google Camera app icon in a device's personal profile might occasionally and erroneously display a work profile indicator.
  • When opening the NHS COVID-19 app, an issue can cause the app to crash.
Google warns that the release could have issues with a phone's performance, battery life, and stability. Another warning notes that "Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps."

The Beta is available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. You can join the Android 12 QPR Beta program by traveling to the Android Beta for Pixel page and pressing the banner that reads "View your eligible devices." You will then see a picture of your phone and you can join the program by tapping on "Opt-in." Within 24 hours you will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to install.

For now, joining the Beta Program means wiping your Pixel when you exit


Right now, leaving the Beta releases to get back to the stable updates requires you to follow the above directions and this time, after you've tapped the "View your eligible devices" banner, you will see an option to opt-out. Tap it and you will receive an OTA update that will wipe your device and put you back on the stable version of Android. Google has said that it will soon allow Android Beta testers to opt-out of the Beta program and not have to have their phone wiped.

Eventually, this change will result in Google offering, at the end of a Beta cycle, a limited time period where Beta testers can switch to stable updates without having to factory reset their device. The problem is if you miss this livesaver that Google is tossing you, you'll have to wait for the next full Beta cycle to be finished to have another shot at the lifesaver.

Considering that Google doesn't mention this safe return out of the Beta testing program on the Android Beta website, we have to assume that the change has yet to be made on Google's end. So keep in mind before you sign up for the Android 12 QPR Beta program that you will probably have to wipe your Pixel to exit the Beta program.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 4 specs
Google Pixel 4 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.7
$250 Special eBay $345 Amazon $320 Newegg
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 4 XL specs
Google Pixel 4 XL specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$280 Special eBay $396 Amazon $330 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 4a specs
Google Pixel 4a specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
$350 Special BestBuy $349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Google Pixel 4a 5G specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.0
$500 Special BestBuy $500 Special T-Mobile $499 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 5 specs
Google Pixel 5 specs
Review
8.7
User reviews
8.7
$600 Special BestBuy $725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 5a specs
Google Pixel 5a specs
Review
8.9
Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4680 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive
by Anam Hamid,  5
Vastly improved camera system of Xperia 1 IV could make it insanely expensive
Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung launches flash Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra deal with instant credits
Check out these concept renders and video of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
by Alan Friedman,  2
Check out these concept renders and video of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected
by Anam Hamid,  2
Samsung may open up Android 13 beta program earlier than expected
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon kicks off a killer new round of Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
-$200
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is now offering a decent Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW discount
-$140
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless