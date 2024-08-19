Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs

By
0comments
Google Drive has just received a small but important update that adds a new option for users who scan documents. Up until now, Google Drive users had the option to scan documents and save them as PDF to be uploaded to the cloud.

Over the weekend, Google announced it has added a second option for Drive users who scan documents via the app: JPEG. The latest update allows users to choose whether to save scanned files as a PDF or a JPEG.

Of course, this is only available on Android phones using the Google Drive app. On the bright side, Google announced that the update is rolling out now to everyone and that it should take no more than 15 business days to complete.

Save scanned documents as JPEGs | Screenshot credits: Google

For those who haven’t yet used Google Drive to scan a document, here is a step-by-step guide that should be helpful:

  • Open the Google Drive app
  • At the bottom right, tap Camera
  • Point your device’s camera at a document (a blue line outlines the document indicating where the picture will be cropped)
  • Take a photo of the document that you’d like to
  • Adjust your scanned document
  • Tap Done
  • Create your own file name or select a suggested title
  • To save the scanned document in a specific format, select either PDF or JPG
  • To save the finished document, tap Save

Keep in mind that, the new option to save scanned files as JPEGs is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts, so just about everyone who uses the Drive app on their Android phones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

