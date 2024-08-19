Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs

Save scanned documents as JPEGs | Screenshot credits: Google

Open the Google Drive app

At the bottom right, tap Camera

Point your device’s camera at a document (a blue line outlines the document indicating where the picture will be cropped)

Take a photo of the document that you’d like to

Adjust your scanned document

Tap Done

Create your own file name or select a suggested title

To save the scanned document in a specific format, select either PDF or JPG

To save the finished document, tap Save

Android phones

For those who haven’t yet used Google Drive to scan a document, here is a step-by-step guide that should be helpful:Keep in mind that, the new option to save scanned files as JPEGs is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts, so just about everyone who uses the Drive app on their