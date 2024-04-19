Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google Drive rolls out enhanced search on Android so you can find your files quicker

By
Android Apps Google
Google Drive rolls out enhanced search on Android
If you use Google Drive on an iOS device, you've probably noticed how much better the search function has become since the rollout of enhanced search features last month. Unfortunately, when this initially rolled out, it was limited to iOS only, leaving Android users out. However, as Google announced today in the Google Workspace Updates weekly recap, this will now be made available on Android as well.

Previously, Google Drive's search was working fine, but it could be hit or miss depending on the search. However, Google has overhauled the system to make finding your files much smoother. These updates focus on two areas in particular.

First, you can now search for specific file types directly within the search bar. This means instead of just hoping for the best when typing in a document name, you can narrow it down by adding ".pdf" or ".docx" to your search terms. This is very handy if you know exactly what you're looking for and will likely speed up your search.

The second major change as part of this update is that Google Drive search will now take into account the actual content of your files, live as you search. Now, alongside matching file names and folders, it'll pick up on keywords within your documents or spreadsheets, showing you relevant query filters as you type your query,

Google originally rolled this feature out to iOS users in March, and now it's making its way to Android, thus now including a large part of the app's user base. If you're an Android user, the update should hit your device soon, as it is already rolling out for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. Although it is a feature technically released for Google Workspace customers, this enhancement is available to everyone who uses Google Drive – whether you have a Google Workspace account or a free personal Google account.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless