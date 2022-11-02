 Google Drive now allows you to select an expiry date for files before sharing them - PhoneArena
Apps Google
In a recent blog post, Google announced that it is currently rolling out two new access control features to Google Drive for select Workspace users.

If you are using Google Drive to share files with your colleagues, you probably know that you can set an expiration date for their access. However, you can do that only after you've already shared the file. Now, with the new update, Google will enable you to set an access expiration date before you share your project with your coworkers.

To do that, you will just need to tap on the Editor menu, select the “Add expiration" option, and just pick the date you want the access to be revoked. In addition to that, the new update will let you set expiration dates for editors as well. Previously, you could set such a date only for viewers and commenters.



The new features will be available to nonprofit customers and businesses with Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard.

According to Google, it is rolling out the new features at a rapid pace, which means that all eligible users should receive them over the next two weeks. Furthermore, the new features will be enabled by default; users won't be able to turn them off, and they will also be available on the Android version of the Google Drive app by the end of November.
