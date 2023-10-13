Android users may soon get a two-page document view layout in Google Drive









This new two-page layout option was spotted by @AssembleDebug on X and it seems to be showing up widely with version 2.23.407.1 of the Google Drive app on Android, though I was also able to replicate it on a foldable device using the current version (v2.23.397.0) found on the Play Store. It appears that this is a beta test currently in progress, so your mileage may vary. If the feature is available to you, you will see a new button on the top right of the document viewer (right before the three-dot menu), which you can tap to trigger this view.



The new layout will make it much easier to read or quickly scan documents on large-screen devices. For example, users will be able to see two consecutive pages side by side, which will make it easier to compare and contrast different parts of a document. Additionally, the new layout will allow users to view more content on the screen at once, which will reduce the need to scroll up and down. The new layout will make it much easier to read or quickly scan documents on large-screen devices. For example, users will be able to see two consecutive pages side by side, which will make it easier to compare and contrast different parts of a document. Additionally, the new layout will allow users to view more content on the screen at once, which will reduce the need to scroll up and down.





Single and two-Page layout in Google Drive on a foldable device (Image source: Phone Arena)





The two-page layout option is a significant change for the Drive app for Android because it addresses a long-standing complaint from foldable device users. The portrait-only layout was simply not suitable for large-screen devices, and it made it difficult to navigate between different pages of a document.





There is currently no known timeline for when the two-page layout will become widely available. However, it is likely that the feature will be rolled out to all users in a future Google Drive app update, a welcome improvement for users who rely on Google Drive for productivity on large-screen devices.



Google Drive is getting a new two-page layout on large screens, such as foldable phones and tablets. This is a significant improvement over the current layout, which merely stretches out the same portrait UI to fit landscape screens.