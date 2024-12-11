Google Docs users can now use 40 more document templates
Google Docs grows and grows: the Big G has introduced a refreshed library of templates, featuring 40 new designs.
The rollout of these templates began on December 10, 2024, and will be accessible to Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Users can find these templates by selecting the "Templates" button in a new document or navigating to File > New > From template gallery in an existing one.
Business users are taken care of as well: they can take advantage of templates for project roadmaps, marketing plans, and sales emails, while HR teams are offered options like interview guides, onboarding guides, and training manuals.
Separately, education users have access to templates for reading lists and class notes, ensuring that the collection caters to diverse needs.
This Google Docs update follows the recent enhancements to templates in Google Slides.
Recently, Google Slides also got decorated with a new collection of cool templates to help users create presentations quickly and effectively. This new collection has sales pitches, product roadmaps, and strategic plans for business users. Education-focused options include lesson plans, book reports, and project reports. Additionally, templates for milestone celebrations, workshops, and team games are designed to enhance collaboration. Pretty versatile!
The new collection focuses on improving both the visual appeal and functionality of documents. Designed to be pageless, these templates come with features like document tabs for better organization, placeholder chips that streamline data entry, and building blocks with pre-set layouts and styles to give documents a polished and premium look.
A wide range of use cases is covered by the templates, from blog posts and press releases to business proposals and journals.
I guess templates help users save time by eliminating the need to start documents from scratch, but… probably many people are just asking various AI clients to provide them with needed templates. However, this scenario applies only for text-only templates.
