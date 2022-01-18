Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Apps Google

Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen
Google has been updating the home-screen widgets of some of its apps, for example, YouTube Music and Google Photos; and now, 9to5Google reports about a new widget for Digital Wellbeing that is reportedly going to come soon.

New Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget coming soon


9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app uploaded to the Play Store to search for lines of code that hint at possible features or features in the works, and the new Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget is one such find.

Digital Wellbeing version 1.0.416751293.beta reveals the new Your screen time widget, that will show you how much time you're spending on your phone right on your home screen. It is not yet live at the moment.


In this new widget, screen time is shown first, and then the top three apps for the day you have used. Proportionally-sized circles that adjust their looks based on Android 12's Dynamic Color theming also show up in the widget. It can be compact 2x2 in size (or even 2x1 for an app-less view) and can be expanded to fit your needs.

In its larger form, the Digital Wellbeing widget will show the most used application at the bottom.

For now, it is unknown when the new widget will roll out globally, but it is expected to be available for all Android phones instead of just being a Pixel-exclusive feature of Android 12. The new widget can be quite helpful if you wish to limit your screen time or monitor it more closely.

You might find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly ship with a 15W charger in the box
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly ship with a 15W charger in the box
Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Galaxy S10 5G joins the Android 12 club in US and South Korea
Forget the rumors; Samsung unveils the 5G Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics
by Alan Friedman,  0
Forget the rumors; Samsung unveils the 5G Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics
Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Leaked renders showcase the four colors the Galaxy S22+ will be available in
The best phones for kids - updated January 2022
by Rado Minkov,  17
The best phones for kids - updated January 2022
Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  0
Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless