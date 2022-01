Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen

New Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget coming soon

Digital Wellbeing version 1.0.416751293.beta reveals the new Your screen time widget, that will show you how much time you're spending on your phone right on your home screen. It is not yet live at the moment.







Google has been updating the home-screen widgets of some of its apps, for example, YouTube Music and Google Photos; and now, 9to5Google reports about a new widget for Digital Wellbeing that is reportedly going to come soon.9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app uploaded to the Play Store to search for lines of code that hint at possible features or features in the works, and the new Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget is one such find.In this new widget, screen time is shown first, and then the top three apps for the day you have used. Proportionally-sized circles that adjust their looks based on Android 12's Dynamic Color theming also show up in the widget. It can be compact 2x2 in size (or even 2x1 for an app-less view) and can be expanded to fit your needs.In its larger form, the Digital Wellbeing widget will show the most used application at the bottom.For now, it is unknown when the new widget will roll out globally, but it is expected to be available for all Android phones instead of just being a Pixel-exclusive feature of Android 12. The new widget can be quite helpful if you wish to limit your screen time or monitor it more closely.