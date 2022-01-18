Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen

Google working on a new Digital Wellbeing widget for your home screen0
New Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget coming soon
9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app uploaded to the Play Store to search for lines of code that hint at possible features or features in the works, and the new Digital Wellbeing home-screen widget is one such find.
Digital Wellbeing version 1.0.416751293.beta reveals the new Your screen time widget, that will show you how much time you're spending on your phone right on your home screen. It is not yet live at the moment.
In this new widget, screen time is shown first, and then the top three apps for the day you have used. Proportionally-sized circles that adjust their looks based on Android 12's Dynamic Color theming also show up in the widget. It can be compact 2x2 in size (or even 2x1 for an app-less view) and can be expanded to fit your needs.
For now, it is unknown when the new widget will roll out globally, but it is expected to be available for all Android phones instead of just being a Pixel-exclusive feature of Android 12. The new widget can be quite helpful if you wish to limit your screen time or monitor it more closely.
You might find interesting:
- We spend an exorbitant amount of waking hours looking at phone apps
- Our colleague Rado ditches his Facebook app and tells us what it is like