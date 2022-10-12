Google Clock update preps app for Pixel Tablet and also adds cool new scheduling feature





Rahman says that this build of the Clock app includes tablet-optimized versions of the alarm and timer functions will be accessible by tapping the clock's screen saver. The update includes a preview of the Clock's screen saver and will also allow users to set alarms in advance for specific dates instead of just days of the week. And if you have a recurring alarm, you can also stop it from going off on specific days.





For example, if you are off on Monday, October 17th, instead of having to disable the alarm for Mondays with the possibility that you might forget to turn it back on, with the updated app you can simply set the alarm to skip October 17th, 2022. This way, you don't have to worry about possibly oversleeping on the 24th because you forgot to enable the alarm on Mondays.





Right now, you can pick up Version 7.3 of the Google Clock app by installing it from the Google Play Store. Or you can check to see if your phone has received the update and you just need to pull the trigger. To do that, go to the Play Store and tap on the profile picture in the upper right corner. A menu will pop up. Click on "Manage apps & device" and under Updates available, press "See details" and look for the Google Clock app. If it appears, tap on the "Update" box.



