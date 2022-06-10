Google Chrome gets a few new on-device AI features
It's no secret to anyone that browsing the web can sometimes be as dangerous as it is fun. There are many ways in which scammers can get your hard-earned cash, sometimes without you even knowing that you have been scammed. This is why Google uses machine learning to make its Google Chrome browser better and safer.
Now, in a new blog post, the tech giant announced a few new AI features that are coming to our favorite browser. And, as Google stressed, all these updates will use on-device machine learning models, so your information will stay and be processed on your device.
Chrome predictions with on-device machine learning
Site notifications can be very useful, especially if you want to stay up to date with the content on a site, but for the most part, they are, like Google said, just a "nuisance." This is why Chrome can predict, based on your previous choices, when you are unlikely to grant a site permission to send notifications and therefore block these annoying notification prompts that appear when you visit a website for the first time.
In the next release of Chrome, through a new machine learning model, these predictions will happen directly on your device without the browser sending information to Google's servers. Furthermore, in March, Google rolled out a new machine learning model for Chrome that, according to the tech giant, detects 2.5 times more potential malicious sites and phishing attacks than the previous one. In other words, your browsing is safer, and your browsing habits will become a little more private.
Pages in Journeys are now automatically translated into your preferred language
Google also announced that Chrome now uses an updated language identification AI model, which, based on your preferences, knows if a page in Journeys must be translated or not. The tech giant shared that, thanks to this updated model, it's "seeing tens of millions more successful translations every day." Journeys is a feature in Chrome that, by using AI, groups together your search history based on certain topics.
A toolbar to match your preferences
Something that Big G understands is that every single one of us has different habits. While you are browsing, you might prefer to share more links, or you might be using voice search to find answers to your questions. This is why Chrome will now use machine learning to find out what you prefer to do, and it will adjust the toolbar in real-time to show the action "that is most useful at that moment." For example, it could show you the button to share a link, the button for voice search, etc.
Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers out there, and it is good news that Big G continues to improve it.
