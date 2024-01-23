Google Chat is getting a new moderation tool
Google starts this week with yet another update for its Chat app. After bringing star messages to iOS and Android, Google Chat is now getting a new moderation tool in the admin console.
The new moderation tool has been specifically designed for reviewing and taking action on reported Google Chat content via the Admin console under Apps / Google Workspace / Moderation.
Google recommends that this privilege only be assigned to users who are best suited to review Chat content, otherwise it won’t be too effective at reducing the super admins’ workload.
It's also important to add that moderators will be able to add comments to the report should the content require further auditing in the future.
In the same piece of news, Google announced that the moderation tool will also include a tab for managing quarantine Gmail message. The Gmail tab is available to all Google Workspace customers.
The new moderation tool accessible by going to Apps / Google Workspace / Moderation will be rolled out in the next two weeks. It will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Education Plus customers.
The new moderation tool has been specifically designed for reviewing and taking action on reported Google Chat content via the Admin console under Apps / Google Workspace / Moderation.
The search giant announced that super admins will have access to the moderation tool when it becomes available in Google Chat. Also, they will be able to assign users the new “Moderate Chat content report” privilege.
Google recommends that this privilege only be assigned to users who are best suited to review Chat content, otherwise it won’t be too effective at reducing the super admins’ workload.
Once a new report is submitted by users, the moderation tool can be used to see all reports associated with the message, review the edit history of a message and conversation transcript (including up to 5 message posted before the reported message), as well as details that provide info about the type of conversation with number of participants, space managers, guidelines, and more.
It's also important to add that moderators will be able to add comments to the report should the content require further auditing in the future.
In the same piece of news, Google announced that the moderation tool will also include a tab for managing quarantine Gmail message. The Gmail tab is available to all Google Workspace customers.
The new moderation tool accessible by going to Apps / Google Workspace / Moderation will be rolled out in the next two weeks. It will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Education Plus customers.
Things that are NOT allowed: