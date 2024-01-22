Gmail might soon simplify email drafting with AI assistance



Go to the Gmail Workspace Labs page.

Click the "Get early access" button.

Sign in to your Google account.

Select the features that you are interested in trying out.

Click the "Submit" button.





You will receive an email notification if you are selected to participate in the Workspace Labs program.

When you start typing a new email or replying to one, the voice typing setup pops up with a big mic button. Tap it, start talking, and your prompt shows up above the recording button. Hit "Create" when you are done, and voila – Gmail crafts you an email using its AI. If you decide to bail on the recording, no worries – there is a "Draft email with voice" button waiting at the bottom left of the email.As for when this new option will be added to the Gmail app, it is still unclear. Chances are it might hit the Workspace Labs users first before hitting the mainstream. Currently, the "Help me write" feature is available in the Workspace Labs. Workspace Labs is a program that allows Google to test new features with a small group of users before they are rolled out to everyone.If you want to try the "Help me write" feature, you can sign up for the Workspace Labs program, available only in US English. However, there is no guarantee that you will be selected to participate. Here are the steps on how to sign up for the Workspace Labs program: