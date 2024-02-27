Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
Google Chat is launching a new update that will make it even easier to navigate conversations within its in-line threaded spaces. Following last year's transition to in-line threading, the latest update continues to improve on that functionality in order to boost productivity and efficiency for its users.

With multiple threads running across different spaces, it can be time-consuming to figure out which messages need your immediate attention. The latest update from Google Chat makes it easier to keep track of conversations by showing participant avatars alongside unread threads in the conversation view.

This feature allows you to quickly identify the participants in the conversation and determine if their comments are pertinent to you. You can now efficiently prioritize important threads without having to click on them for additional details.

Google Chat's new in-line participant avatars for unread threads both on the web and mobile

Google states that it recognizes that dealing with numerous threads across multiple spaces can be overwhelming and that this feature was introduced in order to give you more context upfront. The goal is that it will make it easier for you to prioritize and stay on top of the conversations that matter the most to you. This will ultimately help you stay organized and focused on what's important.

This feature is rolling out automatically and gradually for up to two weeks, starting today. For all Google Workspace users, including those with free personal Google accounts, it will be by default enabled on the web, Android, and iOS.

Google has been steadily introducing improvements to Chat as it continues to compete with other established messaging platforms, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, and aims to make Chat a more attractive option for businesses looking to improve collaboration and efficiency within their teams. The company hopes that this new feature will enhance productivity and streamline communication for users across all platforms.

