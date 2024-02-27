Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you

Google Chat's new in-line participant avatars for unread threads both on the web and mobile





Google states that it recognizes that dealing with numerous threads across multiple spaces can be overwhelming and that this feature was introduced in order to give you more context upfront. The goal is that it will make it easier for you to prioritize and stay on top of the conversations that matter the most to you. This will ultimately help you stay organized and focused on what's important.This feature is rolling out automatically and gradually for up to two weeks, starting today. For all Google Workspace users, including those with free personal Google accounts, it will be by default enabled on the web, Android, and iOS.Google has been steadily introducing improvements to Chat as it continues to compete with other established messaging platforms, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, and aims to make Chat a more attractive option for businesses looking to improve collaboration and efficiency within their teams. The company hopes that this new feature will enhance productivity and streamline communication for users across all platforms.